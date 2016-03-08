Llorente: 'Morata's goal vs. Juve shouldn't have been disallowed, Real UCL favorite'
27 February at 13:45Former Juventus star Fernando Llorente spoke to Radio Marca about the Champions League campaign that sees his Tottenham side hugely involved. The Spurs won the opening tie against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley and have plenty of optimism to qualify for the quarter-finals.
"The favorite team to win the Champions League is Real Madrid", Llorente said. Anything can happen but in the last few years they proved that when big games come, they are always ready".
Llorente did also discuss Morata's disallowed goal against Juve in the Champions League clash against Atletico. "That kind of action is something common in the world of football and it's not a foul. Alvaro is a stunning striker and I am sorry that he has disallowed that goal aginst Juventus".
Llorente turned 34 yesterday and Juve wished him a happy birthday through their official social media accounts. The Spaniard spent three seasons in Turin and managed 27 goals in 92 appearances.
