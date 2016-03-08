Llorente set to leave Napoli in January, Spurs interested in re-signing striker
14 January at 12:45Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s forwards Fernando Llorente is looking set to leave the club in the January transfer window.
The former Athletic Bilbao striker joined the Naples-based club in the summer transfer window on a free transfer after his contract with the English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur came to an end.
However, just six months later, it seems that former Spain international is well on his way out of the club as new manager Gennaro Gattuso has made it clear that he does not fancy using the 34-year-old much in the near future.
Llorente was a signing which was driven by Napoli’s former manager Carlo Ancelotti which is why his departure changed everything for the former Juventus striker once he was sacked.
As things stand, one club who are interested in signing Llorente is Spurs just six months after letting go the player on a free, largely because they have lost their star striker Harry Kane for up to four months due to a serious injury.
