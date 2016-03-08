Lobotka only wants Napoli, Celta sends him to the stands
05 January at 23:15Stanislav Lobotka will not even be on the bench for Celta Vigo against Osasuna. A clue that the player is ready to pack his bags and leave for Italy, with Napoli his most likely destination.
Excluded and sent to the stands by coach Oscar Garcia , who yesterday spoke of the story as follows: "If I think he is not focused on the game at all then he won't play, because I need players who are concentrated for the match and who leave other thoughts aside ".
A decision, according to what learned from calciomercato.com , taken by club and player by mutual agreement. Lobotka is not serene, not to the point of taking the field. He only wants Napoli, he is pushing every day more to ensure that the companies find a definitive and total agreement
Napoli's latest proposal, almost 20 million with bonuses included. A deal is expected to be reached at some point within the next two weeks in order to maximise the playing time for the player and Napoli.
Napoli take on Inter at home this Monday looking to get their season back on track after a poor start and sacking of coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Anthony Privetera
