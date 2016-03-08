Lobotka’s agent to arrive in Italy on Friday to speed up negotiations for Napoli move
03 January at 11:45Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo’s midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is edging closer to join the Italian Serie A giants Napoli.
The Naples-based club are in the market to sign players to strengthen their squad for the rest of the campaign and have been linked with the 25-year-old for quite some time now.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Lobotka’s agent is set to arrive in Italy on Friday to negotiate with Napoli’s representatives and would try to convince them to increase their offer to €25 million from €20 million.
It is believed that the player has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club where he will sign a five-year contract worth of €2 million salary per season.
As things stand, the only thing which is missing from completing the deal to bring Lobotka to Naples is a ‘yes’ from Celta president Carlos Mourino.
The Slovakia international has been at Celta Vigo since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Norwegian outfit Nordsjaelland for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments