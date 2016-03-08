Locatelli: 'AC Milan didn't believe in me'
13 March at 10:00Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his first season at the club. The Italian joined the Neroverdi from AC Milan last summer: "I wasn't abandoned but it's fair to say that they didn't trust me anymore. I knew Sassuolo was the right choice. I feel important here even if AC Milan was my life for 10 years. I was struggling at the beginning and I must thank De Zerbi. Juve? It would be great but now there is only Sassuolo".
EURO UNDER 21- "It's hard to win it but we are a strong side. Cutrone is a close friend of mine. When I was promoted to the first team he didn't know what his future would be. At the end of the season we cried because we thought we thought we would have been divided. Two days later we met again in the national team!"
