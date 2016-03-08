Lokomotiv director to CM: 'Joao Mario? We'll talk with Inter. There's a new rule...'
13 November at 14:00
In the summer, Inter decided to send Joao Mario out on loan to Lokomotiv Moscow. The decision has proved to be successful, as the Portuguese midfielder has been reborn with the Russian side, which indicates that they will activate the buy-out clause next summer.
Speaking exclusively to Calciomercato.com at the WyScout Forum 2019 in Amsterdam, Lokomotiv's deputy sporting director Andrei Losiouk revealed that they are very happy with Joao Mario so far, though it's too early to talk about the redemption.
"Joao Mario is doing very well. He feels free in the field and immediately adapted to the requests of the managed. So yes, even though only 3 months have passed, he has achieved the goals we set us thus far. Above all, he has also returned to the national team.
"The buy-out clause? Obviously it's very early to talk with inter about the clause. The season is long, there is a two-month break around January and we will see afterwards if he can continue this way. We have clear terms with Inter, we will talk about that later.
With regards to the eventual redemption, you need to remember that a new rule will start next season in Russia, which will allow you to only register 8 foreigners in the squad. At the moment, including Joao Mario, there are 11, so evaluations will need to be made," he concluded.
