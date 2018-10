On the eve of Real Madrid's match against Levante in La Liga, the Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui c ommented on the rumours of his departure from the club and the arrival of Italian coach Antonio Conte to replace him "Rumours on my exemption? I feel good, without any doubt. I am the coach of Real Madrid, this is Real Madrid and there are many expectations and one has to live with these rumours," he said."If I feel backed by the club? Absolutely. I am calm and focused on my job. I am not expecting my substitute but the match against Levante. The rest is not in my control. I don't pay attention to this because it will not help us beat Levante," Lopetegui added.Real Madrid are currently on a negative run of form, as they have failed to win in 4 matches in a row, losing 3 of the games and failing to score in all these games, including a shock Champions League defeat away against CSKA Moscow.