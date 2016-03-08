Lopetegui plays down Conte rumours, feels Real Madrid trust
19 October at 13:05On the eve of Real Madrid's match against Levante in La Liga, the Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui commented on the rumours of his departure from the club and the arrival of Italian coach Antonio Conte to replace him.
"Rumours on my exemption? I feel good, without any doubt. I am the coach of Real Madrid, this is Real Madrid and there are many expectations and one has to live with these rumours," he said.
"If I feel backed by the club? Absolutely. I am calm and focused on my job. I am not expecting my substitute but the match against Levante. The rest is not in my control. I don't pay attention to this because it will not help us beat Levante," Lopetegui added.
Real Madrid are currently on a negative run of form, as they have failed to win in 4 matches in a row, losing 3 of the games and failing to score in all these games, including a shock Champions League defeat away against CSKA Moscow.
