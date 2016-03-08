Lorenzo Pellegrini: Tottenham and Arsenal alerted as agent visits London, Roma prepare new deal
11 June at 14:45Premier League giants Tottenham and Arsenal have been alerted in the pursuit of Lorenzo Pellegrini, as the player's agent is currently in London despite interest from Inter Milan.
Pellegrini has become one of Roma's most important players over the last two seasons- ever since he rejoined the club from fellow Serie A side Sassuolo in the summer of 2017.
We understand that Pellegrini wants Champions League football next season and he would be interested in playing for Spurs and even Arsenal, as his agent is currently in London.
Inter Milan too are interested in the midfielder and Pellegrini likes Beppe Marotta and Antonio Conte, but the nerazzurri are waiting for the right time to intervene in the situation.
While the player is only focused on playing for Italy currently, his release clause of 35 million euros is payable through two separate installments. Roma know they are at a disadvantage and are looking at ways to hand him a new deal. They want to eliminate the release clause and make him the club vice-captain, apart from increasing his wages.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
