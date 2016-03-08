Lotito: 'De Vrij playing against Inter was my fault'
15 October at 18:15Lazio president Claudio Lotito believes that it is his fault that Stefan de Vrij was made to play for the partenopei in the final game of the 2017-18 game against Inter.
De Vrij had joined Inter in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer after his contract at Lazio had expired at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. Interestingly enough, Lazio's last game of the season was a Champions League decider against Inter- the side De Vrij already had an agreement with.
In an interview Lotito gave to Corriere dello Sport, he talked about the club's decision to play De Vrij in that game against the nerazzurri.
He said: "We lost the Champions League against Inter in two out of three results. Would I have ever put De Vrij on? I saw the game. In the first half we already risked and then what happened happened.
"We have to take responsibility for certain choices. First of all it's my fault because I didn't intervene and I didn't avoid certain decisions. If it's a criticism of Inzaghi? No, it is not a criticism of Inzaghi, I repeat, first of all the fault is mine, which I allowed De Vrij to play."
De Vrij was heavily criticised for his performance in the game and he even scored an own goal, helping Inter win and qualify for the Champions League for the 2018-19 campaign.
De Vrij has now become a key player for Inter under Antonio Conte, who considers the Dutchman to be one of his most important players. He has made five appearances so far this season.
Go to comments