Lotito hints at Real, Juve offers for Man Utd target
01 October at 10:45Lazio president Claudio Lotito spoke to Il Tempo after the Biancocelesti loss against Roma in Saturday’s derby.
The club’s no.1 admitted that he didn’t sleep after the game: “It’s a problem I will face tomorrow. On Saturday I trained for two and a half hours at Formello to release the pressure otherwise something would happen.”
Lotito did also talk about the future of Milinkovic-Savic revealing that he refused a big offer in the summer: “I had told the manager that Milinkovic would not be sold but I received a very important offer in the penultimate day of the transfer window. I couldn’t accept it because I had no time to buy a replacement. The anticipated end of the transfer window was a mistake. I don’t work for the money, I like to win challenges, I could have had a lot of money but I said no.”
The summer transfer window in Serie A expired one week after the Premier League one’s which means Man United is not the club that made the offer to Lotito. Real Madrid and Juventus, on the other hand, had time and money to invest for the Serbia International who is still being monitored by all these three top clubs.
