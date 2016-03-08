Lucas Paqueta, Milan still waiting for offer close to €40m valuation
01 January at 16:45Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are still waiting for an offer close to the valuation of €40 million for the departure of attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international is highly-rated in the football community but has been struggling to adjust to life in Italy even since making a move from Flamengo in January 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
It was reported earlier that Milan’s hierarchy are ready to let Paquetá leave in the mid-season transfer window but are only willing to do that if someone will show up with an offer close the amount they’ve paid to acquire the services of the player.
As per the latest report, Milan’s wait for the suitable offer is extending with every passing day and there is only one club—Paris Saint Germain (PSG)—which have showed their interest in signing the 22-year-old.
However, even PSG are only willing to offer €20 million to sign Paquetá in the mid-season transfer window which is nearly half of Milan’s valuation of the player.
