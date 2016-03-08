Ludogorets in Milan: the security measures taken amid Coronavirus outbreak
26 February at 13:00
Tomorrow evening, Inter will host Ludogorets in the Europa League Round of 32. The game, due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak in Italy, will be played behind closed doors. However, this doesn't necessarily lower the risks, given that the players will be in the city.
As reported by the Bulgarian outlet Dir.bg (via Calciomercato.com), Ludogorets are not taking any risks during their stay in Italy. They have reduced contacts with outsiders in the country to a minimum, isolating the team as much as possible.
Furthermore, an epidemiologist will travel with the team during the entire journey to keep everything in check. Once they return to Bulgaria, the entire Ludogorets team (and staff) will be tested for the virus at the Military Medical Academy.
Finally, the club doctor also requested the purchase of 150 safety masks that must be worn during their stay in Milan. In other words, they are not taking the virus lightly.
For more news, visit our homepage.
As reported by the Bulgarian outlet Dir.bg (via Calciomercato.com), Ludogorets are not taking any risks during their stay in Italy. They have reduced contacts with outsiders in the country to a minimum, isolating the team as much as possible.
Furthermore, an epidemiologist will travel with the team during the entire journey to keep everything in check. Once they return to Bulgaria, the entire Ludogorets team (and staff) will be tested for the virus at the Military Medical Academy.
Finally, the club doctor also requested the purchase of 150 safety masks that must be worn during their stay in Milan. In other words, they are not taking the virus lightly.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments