Lukaku to put behind racist chants and focus on football

07 September at 11:46
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaka is eager to put behind the incident where he was racially abused and is looking to put his focus back on performing well for his new club.

The former Manchester United striker expressed those views while talking to the media after helping Belgium in securing a 4-0 win against San Marino in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Friday.

"I saw those messages but I am focused on football,” said Lukaku. “I think it's more important that we talk about my performance with Inter. I know that there was an incident, but we must turn the page and move forward.”

Lukaku also revealed optimism about securing positive results with his new club in the 2019-20 season by saying: "Everything is going well and I thank the fans for the welcome. I hope I will continue working well at Inter. At the moment we are doing well but we need to improve.”

