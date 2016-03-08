Lyon President reveals Real interest in Liverpool star: Reds try to get revenge?
24 June at 12:10With Lyon President Jean Michel Aulas having claimed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Nabil Fekir, Liverpool could look to seek redemption by luring Marco Asensio to Anfield.
A drawn out transfer saga saw Liverpool fail to land Fekir, despite the player having edged very close to a switch to Anfield. It is said that while a fee was agreed, a problem in the medical led to the deal break down and Lyon getting the superstar back.
Aulas recently told RT: "I had given the green light to Liverpool to conclude the deal, but it took too much time and the negotiation has become public knowledge."
"The fact that it did not come to an agreement quickly, has attracted the interest of many other clubs, such as Real Madrid for example, as Fekir really like their new coach. Now there is a lot of interest from many teams, we will see what happens: everything is possible."
It is now believed that Liverpool are eyeing a move for Marco Asensio and they could make a move for the Real Madrid youngster in an attempt to seek revenge.
Here is a gallery of Liverpool targets in the Serie A
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments