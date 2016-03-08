Lyon president: 'We are looking at Suso, we will see after Friday'
06 August at 19:45Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that the French club is looking at the possibility of signing Milan star Suso.
Everything is yet to be defined, even if Suso's stay in the Rossoneri is not to be excluded given the feeling established with the new coach Giampaolo. If confirmed to Milan, the parties will consider extending the contract that now binds the Spanish to the Devil until 2022:
With Alessandro Lucci and Serginho at Casa Milan today there is talk of a possible extension to to 2024, with a request to increase the commitment until 2024 and the possibility of removing the 40 million euro cancellation clause valid for foreign countries.
The words of Aulas, however, leave the door open to a farewell to Milan: Lyon does not give up Suso.
In an interview that Aulas gave to RMC Sport, he talked about Suso and the Lyon interest in the Spaniard. He said: "Suso is one of the profiles we are following, we will see after Friday's game."
