Malaga president slams Lazio over Jony deal
14 August at 22:35Malaga president Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani has threatened legal action against Lazio for their deal to sign Jony this summer.
Jony sealed a move to the biancocelesti in July but Al Thani has said that he had no right to leave Malaga on his own wishes, as Lazio paid just 2.5 million euros to sign the player.
In an interview that Al Thani gave to Marca, he said: '' There are clubs that want to take advantage of the situation in which we find ourselves and present offers for our players.
"I will not allow it. Jony's case is in the hands of our lawyers, who are covering all the contracts . We talked to the player and to Lazio but unilaterally they interrupted his contract with the Malaga.
"For this we will not give him the transfer. Lazio will not be allowed to pay us only two million, we want the 12 provided by its clause. They didn't respect us ".
