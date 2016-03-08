Maldini already in charge: when AC Milan will make the announcement

Many were expecting an announcement about Maldini's new role today, but it doesn't look like that will be the case. When leaving Casa Milan earlier, the former Rossoneri captain spoke about the situation very briefly

"The feelings are always positive. On my end, there is great availability, I'm always optimistic. It's not the time to talk about it out, though, I'm talking to the club," he concluded.

According to MilanNews.it, the 'yes' of Maldini isn't the problem that's being discussed within the club, but rather who will be the next manager and so on. In fact, he's already operating as the technical director, though an announcement will only arrive once all positions have been filled.

AC Milan are preparing their future. After both Gattuso and Leonardo left, Maldini is expected to be put in charge as the technical director, choosing the successor to Gattuso as well as the management below him.