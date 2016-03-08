Maldini drops big hint about AC Milan move for Zlatan
14 October at 10:20AC Milan legend and the club's sporting strategy and development director Paulo Maldini has dropped a big hint about the club's possible January move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The big Swede moved from Manchester United to LA Galaxy in the March of 2018 on a free transfer and has been on fire for the MLS side since then, having scored 21 times in the last 25 appearances.
Maldini was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about Milan's possible move for Zlatan and he hinted that it could well be a big possibility, with reports suggesting that the rossoneri could bring the Swede in January.
Maldini said: "Ibrahimovic will be too big for our dressing room? I don't believe in that. Players with that personality do manage it well with big clubs. And we are a big club.
"We thought about him in the summer, but having Champions League football would have been better. Zlatan has personality and is a champion. In general, a team that wants to aim high must have players with big personalities. Ours has it, but people like Higuain and Ibrahimovic help to pull the potential of others."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
