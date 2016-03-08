Maldini gives transfer updates about Correa and Andre Silva
20 August at 18:45AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has given some transfer updates in the rossoneri's chase for Angel Correa and the situation of Andre Silva.
Milan are looking to sign another forward this summer and it has been expected to be Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid. While the move has looked close many times, Milan haven't matched Atleti's price-tag for the Argentine, who has already given his agreement to a possible move to the San Siro.
For Silva, Monaco were close to signing the Portuguese striker earlier in the summer but the medical failed and Silva stayed at Milan.
In an interview that Maldini gave to the reporters earlier today, he gave some transfer updates.
He said: "Is there anything new about Correa? No. Something concrete for Andrè Silva? Not at the moment, everything stopped. The market is still open because there are two weeks to go, but the priority is with the sales ".
