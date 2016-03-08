Maldini on Piatek's comparison with Shevchenko: 'Sheva will always be unique'

piatek, milan, esulta, braccia larghe, 2018/19
17 February at 09:55
AC Milan club legend and sporting strategy and development director Paolo Maldini believes that Andriy Shevchenko is and will always be unique, in the light of Krzysztof Piatek's comparisons with the Ukrainian.

Piatek has been on fire for the rossoneri ever since he arrived at the club from Genoa in the winter of 2019 last month. His brace last week helped them pick up a comeback 3-1 win over Atalanta.

And he has now scored 6 times in the last 4 games, with people now drawing his comparisons with Shevchenko. Recently though, Maldini was talking about these comparisons and he told DAZN:

"Piatek as Shevchenko? Let's specify: Sheva is and will always be unique, but Piatek has already shown incredible things and is completely focused on the things.

"He is hungry, wanting to score and attacking space, but Shevchenko is remembered for some more things. And before he got here she still was a market vote in January. We tried to add quality and liveliness to the side.

"Paquetà definitely gives quality in midfield transition from defense to offense. It was not our forte and he helped us a lot. Piatek gave depth and presence in the area. "

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.