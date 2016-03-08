Maldini reveals when he will decide future at AC Milan

AC Milan legend and director Paolo Maldini has spoken with media after an event organized by Dazn in Milan this morning.



Both Leonardo and Gattuso have left the club but Maldini has been offered a new role inside the control room and the former number 3 is thinking about his future. "I will decide by the end of the week", Maldini told reporters. It's a good offer but I need to consider everything. I know fans are waiting for me, it's the same for me. I am here".



"I had a nine-year break, then, in one week, I decided to accept to jobs (AC Milan and Dazn). My Iife changed a lot and the figure of the footballer changed too. A new style of communication was the base of the Berlusconi era. There have been many changes over the last years".



AC Milan announced the exit of Leonardo and Gattuso yesterday and Ivan Gazidis is now waiting for Maldini to take a final decision about his future at the club. The former Arsenal CEO wants Maldini to stay and he is going to know the decision of the former Italy defender by the end of the week.

