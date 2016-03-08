Maldini rules out AC Milan return
23 July at 16:15AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has ruled out a return to the club after reports had linked him with a return to the club as a technical director.
Maldini was recently talking to Huffington Post in Los Angeles recently and he was asked about a possible return to the rossoneri. He said: "I like to talk about the present, and for now we can only remember the past.
"For now there is still nothing and I do not know what it will be, which of course does not erase my relationship with the club. My heart and I believe in the hearts of many fans and it will remain that way. It is indelible.
"What would it mean to be in command of the team that has always been my team? I am a very practical person: therefore I can not talk about things that at the moment do not they are real: it is useless to imagine now things that do not exist until now ."
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments