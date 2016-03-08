Maldini set for dinner meeting with Shevchenko
01 October at 09:15AC Milan are reportedly set to have a dinner meeting with club legend Andriy Shevchenko, as reports continue to link the former striker with the post of the Milan manager.
Marco Giampaolo has won just two of the first six games as the rossoneri boss and the 3-1 loss to Fiorentina was another big defeat for the Italian, who finds his job now on the line in the upcoming game against Genoa on Saturday.
With the club currently 16th in the league, Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Shevchenko will be present at the San Siro during Atalanta's Champions League clash against Shakhtar later today.
After the game, him, Paolo Maldini and some other former Milan players will have dinner together. Yesterday, Gazzetta had also suggested that Shevchenko is unlikely to become the next Milan manager due to his commitments to the Ukranian national team.
Apart from him, Rudi Garcia and Claudio Ranieri are the other two options. Rino Gattuso is also an option but he's already been approached by Genoa.
