Man City join race to sign Man Utd target
28 June at 14:40Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly set to provide stiff competition to rivals United in the race for AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci.
The Italian joined the rossoneri from Juventus last summer for a fee of 42 million euros in what was one of the most shocking switches in Italian football in recent times. He appeared in 35 games last season and impressed for the club in his first full season.
Corriere dello Sport report that Manchester City have joined the race to sign Bonucci, with United also in the race for the player.
It is felt that the clubs are looking to take advantage of Milan's perilious situation, after they were banned from playing European football yesterday.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
