Man City make €60m bid for Cancelo: Juventus identify replacement

€60 million offer for the player through intermediaries, which would help Juve generate a capital gain of about 30 million.



Selling Cancelo would mean that Juventus would have to return to the market to search for a replacement. Mattia De Sciglio is in the squad, while Cuadrado can also play in the role but Fabio Partaici does not want to leave anything to chance and will look for a new right-back in the event of Cancelo's farewell.

First the new coach and then the technical choices. However, the future of Joao Cancelo remains strongly in balance and, regardless of the new coach, the possibility of a departure is increasingly likely. The Bianconeri management has already received a big offer for the Portuguese full-back. Tuttosport As reported by , Manchester City have submitted a ​Kieran Trippier was proposed by intermediaries in the past weeks but the name that really interests the Bianconeri is Cristiano Piccini, Valencia's Italian international. The cost? About 20 million euros plus bonuses for an operation already approved by the ownership. The ball will now pass into the hands of the new coach who will have his say regarding the move.