Man City manager Guardiola: 'I want people to speak ill of me and hate me'
01 July at 14:45Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that while Liverpool are the best opponent he has faced, he wants people to speak ill of him and hate him to make better.
Guardiola has now won the Premier League twice in consecutive seasons at City and won a historic domestic treble this season, winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup as well.
In an interview he recently gave to Goal.com, Guardiola talked about the fact that he wants more enemies of his in the Premier League.
He said: "Liverpool was the strongest opponent I've ever met. But I need enemies, I need people who speak ill of me, even their hatred.
"All athletes they need this encouragement to win and be encouraged to do it again. The first real enemy I had was Mourinho at the time of Barcelona."
On what he has at Man City, he said: "Here I have everything, there can be no better place. Here is the most important person in my career, namely Txiki Begiristain, who gave me first the Barcelona B and then the first team when I was nobody.
"Here I feel loved, not only based on results. I'd like to win the Champions League, but the championship is more difficult: 38 games are played there, not 7 ".
