Man City's interest in Skriniar and the stance of Inter - the situation
21 April at 16:00
As of late, Milan Skriniar has attracted the interest of several clubs, amid doubts of his future at Inter under the guidance of Antonio Conte. Above all, Manchester City have been linked with the centre-back, having been on his trail for quite some time now.
In the summer, the English side are expected to make a new attempt for the Slovakian, per the latest developments. Even in the event of Champions League exclusion, they could present a new offer, perhaps inserting one or two technical counterparts that would please Conte.
The manager, who expects more from Skriniar, hasn't changed his mind. Even though there have been some tough moments during the season, the defender is considered a guarantee in every respect, both by Conte and the Nerazzurri leadership.
Skriniar, in short, represents a reference point of the present and future. So, what could take him away from Milan? Only a big offer, one of those that can't be turned out. We are talking about around €70-80m, which is a figure that no club will offer for the time being.
