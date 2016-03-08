Man City set to move out of Pjanic chase
24 June at 13:55Ilkay Gundogan's imminent contract renewal at Manchester City will reportedly allow Barcelona to have a free run at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Pjanic has drawn strong links with Barcelona and Manchester City over the last few weeks and the Bosnian arrived at the bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016. He has become a very important player for the club since then.
Tuttosport report that with Ilkay Gundogan on the verge of signing a new deal with Manchester City, Barcelona will now have a free run to sign Pjanic.
While Juventus are looking to hand Pjanic a new contract, they will not consider offers below 80 million euros.
