Man United and Tottenham warned as Bruno Fernandes opens door to Inter move
10 June at 13:25Sporting Lisbon highly-rated midfielder Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he is pleased to know the interest of the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in acquiring his services.
The 24-year-old, who had a great season for his club last season where he has netted 32 times, is being heavily linked with English Premier League giants Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
Frenandes, while talking to the media in Porto, said that he is happy at his current club but is willing to relocate if a good opportunity arrives.
"I don't know anything [about interest from Inter Milan], but I lived well in Italy” said Fernandes afer Portugal's Nations League winbru. “I am not sure how true it is but seeing my name alongside a team like Inter is important. It is a great team with a great history in Italy and have a great manager who has done incredibly well with Juventus in the past and with the Italy national team as well.”
He added: “I will have the next few days to understand what's true as we know that newspapers sometimes have to make a news out of nothing to sell. I'm calm as I know I'm at a big club. I don't think there is any need for me to move to another club, but if the opportunity arrives which I can’t refuse then I'll talk to the Sporting.”
