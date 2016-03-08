​Juventus want to sign the former Torino man, but could find themselves needing one of their stars in order to break the deadlock - Mario Mandzukic!

The Bianconeri star has done well for himself on the left wing for the Old Lady, and has been strong for Croatia, equalising for them last night after Denmark had opened the scoring.

He is liked by Jose Mourinho, and could rival Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford next season.

With the Red Devils boasting a wealth of talent up front but struggling to come up with a true centre-forward, Mandzukic could be that guy. Coach Max Allegri has already promised that the 32-year-old will be back as a Number 9 next season.

We had mentioned yesterday that United wanted the former Bayern Munich and Atletico man, and now the Express confirms our scoop. Could he be involved in talks for Darmian?

It seems unlikely, as the Bianconeri have already landed Joao Cancelo, making that right-back position less of a priority.