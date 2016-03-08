Report: Mandzukic prefers Juve stay over Man Utd move
08 June at 17:00As per the information gathered by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus star forward Mario Mandzukic has no plans to leave the Old Lady and wants to continue in Turin next season.
The 32 year old Croatian international was earlier expected to leave Juventus in the summer transfer window. Manchester Unied manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Mario Madzukic, as revealed by Calciomercato.com in the past.
Mario Mandzukic wanted to go to the English Premier League, but Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wanted to keep him at the Allianz Stadium. La Gazzetta dello Sport now says Mario Mandzukci will stay with the Italian league winners.
The former Bayern Munich star is now with the Croatia national team and will travel for the World Cup in Russia. Mario Mandzukic has convinced himself that his future lies at Juventus and he has already taken a decision on his future, despite having offers from elsewhere like that of Manchester United.
