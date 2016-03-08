Man United deny 'imminent' Mourinho exit
06 October at 14:30"The end". This was the title from English tabloid Daily Mirror this morning with regards to the future of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.
The paper continued saying that Mourinho will be sacked by the club regardless of the result against Newcastle. "Now it's over, Mourinho is a dead man walking and will salute Manchester at the end of the match, whatever the final result," the British paper said.
This is just another aspect that is making the situation at United even tenser, adding up to a dreadful start to the campaign, bad relationships between the players and coach and increasingly nervous press conferences.
However, later in the morning, Manchester denied these reports of an ' imminent' sacking. The club said that no communication is planned on the future of the Portuguese manager.
Thus, Mourinho will lead his team regularly today against Newcastle, hoping to end the crisis as well as the rumours of his exit.
