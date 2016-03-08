Man United target Barça outcast as Martial replacement
07 August at 13:45Ousmane Dembélé is very much in demand in Britain, isn’t he?
According to the latest reports from Spain, the Barcelona flop is also being targeted by Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Anthony Martial. He is also wanted by Arsenal.
The situation for the French World Cup winner isn’t so good in Catalunya, where the arrival of Malcom could further complicate things.
The 21-year-old joined for a staggering €105 million last summer from Borussia Dortmund, but his assist machine-reputation has yet to be confirmed, as he only managed three goals and under 1000 minutes of Liga action after sustaining two injuries.
Recent talk seemed to indicate that the Catalans could be willing to swap the Frenchman for Aaron Ramsey, who doesn’t have long left on his Arsenal deal.
Now it appears that José Mourinho wants the former Rennes man, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that it would be as a replacement for Anthony Martial.
The problem is that the approach won’t be made until Martial - who isn’t liked by Mourinho - remains at Old Trafford.
