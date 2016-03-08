Ousmane Dembélé is very much in

According to the latest reports from Spain, the Barcelona flop is also being targeted by Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Anthony Martial. He is also wanted by Arsenal.

The situation for the French World Cup winner isn’t so good in Catalunya, where the arrival of Malcom could further complicate things.

The 21-year-old joined for a staggering €105 million last summer from Borussia Dortmund, but his assist machine-reputation has yet to be confirmed, as he only managed three goals and under 1000 minutes of Liga action after sustaining two injuries.

Recent talk seemed to indicate that the Catalans could be willing to

Now it appears that José Mourinho wants the former Rennes man, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that it would be as a replacement for Anthony Martial.

The problem is that the approach won’t be made until Martial - who isn’t liked by Mourinho - remains at Old Trafford.