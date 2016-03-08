Man Utd and Barcelona warned as Griezmann close to announcing his future
11 June at 12:35Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he is set to announce the decision about his future before France's first World Cup game.
France will play Australia on Saturday in their first World Cup game and rumors have been strife about linking Griezmann away from Atletico. Some have even said that the striker will stay at the club this summer.
Griezmann though, has reiterated that the decision will come before the game against Australia.
He told Telefoot: "The World Cup for France starts on Saturday, there is still time. In Spain some say that I stay at Atlético , others say I leave and I'll say it before the first game begins."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
