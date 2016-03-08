Man Utd and Man City stars to top Inter summer wishlist
10 April at 12:15Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could top Inter's wishlist for the upcoming summer transfer window.
Darmian has become a peripheral figure for United over the last two seasons, only playing when the club's first and second choice full-backs are injured. This season, the Italian has made only five appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League.
Tuttosport say that Darmian will be a priority for Inter in the summer and so will be Man City star Ilkay Gundogan, who started for the club in the Champions League clash against Tottenham yesterday.
Barcelona's Malcom is also seen as a potential target, as the club prepares for a post-Perisic era. Rodrigo de Paul and PSV man Steven Bergwijn are also being studied as possible signings in the summer.
Darmian's contract at United runs out in the summer of 2019, which is at the end of the season and he will be leaving the club on a free transfer. Gundogan's contract though, runs out in the summer of 2020 and there has been speculation that he may not renew his current deal at the Etihad.
