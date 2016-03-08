Man Utd blow as Mou target offered Juve ‘lifetime contract’
29 August at 11:35No secret José Mourinho is a long-time admirer of Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.
The Special One tried to sign the Croatia International last summer but Massimiliano Allegri managed to persuade Mandzukic to remain in Turin where he is being promised to be a regular starter.
Mandzukic is one of Allegri’s favorite players due to his determination and physical strength. The experience of the former Atletico Madrid star, then, is second to nobody’s and Allegri has always stood against ‘Super Mario’ possible exit.
Now, according to Tuttosport, Allegri and Juventus want to offer Mario Mandzukic a ‘lifetime contract’. The Croat could be tempted to end his career in Turin and Juventus are ready to meet the player’s desire.
Mandzukic’s current deal expires in 2020 but Juve are set to offer him a new contract until 2021 or 2022. Nothing urgent, even though the Old Lady will be due to renew many contracts this coming winter. After extending Pjanic’s contract the likes of Alex Sandro, Mandzukic, Daniele Rugani and Paulo Dybala are also likely to sign a new contract with Juve.
