Man Utd boost as Inter eye replacements for Croatian star
15 July at 10:40Serie A giants Inter are reportedly already looking for replacements for Ivan Perisic, who has drawn links with a Manchester United move this summer.
The Croatian winger has impressed in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and scored for the country in the semi-final against England. Perisic had drawn links with a move to United last summer too.
Per Tuttosport, Inter now see Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina and Angel di Maria from PSG as possible replacements for Perisic, who can leave for the Premier League side this summer.
