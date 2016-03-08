Man Utd, City and Barça dealt transfer blow as Inter ace agree to sign new contract
18 January at 09:25Inter will soon discuss the contract extension of Manchester United and City target Milan Skriniar (READ our exclusive here). After more than three months of negotiations, the meeting of yesterday between the Nerazzurri management and the player's agent, Karol Csonto, had a positive outcome. The two parties have found a principle of agreement for the extension of the player’s contract.
SIGNATURE ON FEBRUARY- According to Tuttosport, a new meeting has been set for the month of February, when the long-awaited signature of the renewal will arrive. The player’s salary will increase from just 1 million euros plus bonuses up to about 3 million plus bonuses, achievable with presences on the pitch and personal and team performances.
Moreover, the length of Skriniar’s contract will be extended until June 2023, one more year than the current deal. Skriniar’s renewal is an important step for the Nerazzurri in order to keep him in Milan since on the defender there is the interest of the top European clubs like Barcelona, City and United.
