Man Utd, City and Psg warned as Juve begin chase of the next Ronaldo
02 October at 11:15Juventus want to sign the next Cristiano Ronaldo, a top star who could join the Old Lady in the peak of his career.
The Old Lady’s president Andrea Agnelli revealed Juventus’ plan a few weeks ago and today’s edition of Tuttosport reveal a few names the Serie A giants will be chasing in the future to strengthen their team.
PSG ace Kylian Mbappé is the first top star that comes to mind as the Frenchman is regarded as the player who will fill CR7’s boots once the former Real Madrid stat will hang his boots.
According to the Turin-based paper, however, Paul Pogba is another dream of the Old Lady who is dreaming of a return of the Frenchman. Pogba is not on good terms with José Mourinho and Juventus is closely monitoring the situation in Manchester where there more future transfer targets of the Old Lady.
The likes of Leroy Sané, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden, in fact, are also being monitored by the Black-and-White who are already dreaming of their next top star.
