Man Utd confident of De Gea extension
14 August at 13:15Premier League giants Manchester United are confident that David de Gea will sign a contract extension with the club.
Thibaut Courtois' move to Real Madrid from Chelsea means that the Los Blancos have finally signed a top goalkeeper, some seasons after having missed out on signing David de Gea three years ago.
Sky Sports in England state that the Red Devils are confident that De Gea will extend his Old Trafford contract soon, especially after Real Madrid signed Courtois earlier this summer.
De Gea's current contract expires in the summer of 2019, but there is an option which allows United to trigger an extension of a season more.
The Spain international, who played for the national team in the World Cup, has won United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times and won the Premier League Golden Glove for the first time last season.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments