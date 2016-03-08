Man Utd dealt blow as Inter boss confident of Perisic stay
21 July at 09:35Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of signing Croatian World Cup finalist Ivan Perisic.
A season being linked with a move to Old Trafford, Perisic has again been drawing links with a United switch after Jose Mourinho praised the winger during his time with Russia Today at the FIFA World Cup.
Luciano Spalletti though, is confident of keeping Perisic at Inter this summer. In an interview with Rai Sports, he recently said: "Icardi and Perisic are the pillars of our side? Yes, I think so.
"They are two exceptional professionals, two firm points of reference of the team, which have determined the growth of the Inter.The team has become more tough thanks to them.
"There have been moments that have consolidated the friendship between the players. From the point of view of quality and friendship, I have a nice group at my disposal."
"In the last few days I talked to Perisic who finished the celebrations, he told me he is mentally tired and in terms of energy. He must recover but he has not told me anything that concerns his desire to stay here in Milan."
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments