Man Utd defender drops Inter Milan hint
26 July at 15:10Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has dropped a big hint about a move to Inter Milan.
Darmian was donning the captain's armband when Manchester United had locked horns with AC Milan in an International Champions Cup match in Los Angeles earlier today. United ran out winners on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in normal time.
After the game, Darmian was asked about his future and about his links with Inter.
The Italian said: "Inter? (Smiles) There is something, we wait and see what happens".
Darmian had previously been close to a move to Juventus, but a move to Inter Milan now seems very close.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments