Man Utd had scheduled medical and private jet for Juventus target
03 September at 21:40Premier League giants Manchester United had reportedly reserved a medical timing and a private jet for Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin when the Red Devils had made an offer for him on the English transfer deadline day.
United were desperate to sign a centre-back this past summer and while they ended up not signing any one target, they had bids and approaches rejected for Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng.
They had also had an offer for Diego Godin rejected on deadline and the Mirror states that it wasn't just a bid that was made, United had also reserved a medical time and a private jet for Godin to arrive in Manchester from Madrid.
After the offer was rejected, it was claimed that while United indeed had made an offer for Godin, the Uruguayan's agent had offered the player to United weeks earlier, but it was an attempt to lure Atleti into handing Godin a new contract to the defender.
Godin was also a reported Juventus target and had a release clause of 20 million euros before he signed a new deal.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments