Simeone drops Godin to Juventus hint
25 July at 15:15Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has given a hint about Juventus target Diego Godin leaving the Los Rojiblancos this summer.
Godin has drawn heavy links with a move to Juventus and reports have suggested that he is set to leave the club this summer.
In an interview that Simeone gave on the eve of Atletico Madrid's International Champions Cup game against Arsenal, the Argentine said: "It's normal, we're used to the fact that the best players want to go to the best teams.
"So it does not surprise me at all. I can say that this club is growing (the new stadium is a test), it wants to compete with the best clubs in the world, and I can assure all the fans that it will be a year of great satisfaction ".
Godin reportedly has a release clause of 20 million euros and his current deal expires next summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
