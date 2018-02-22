After all the rumours, it seems a transfer for the talented Milinkovic -Savic could materialize.

The midfielder has been one of the most important players for Lazio this season, showing his qualities both in the defensive and attacking phase. According to RMC Sport , Manchester United's interest in the player is concrete and well alive. In fact, their manager Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Lazio €100m for the star, satisfying the requests of Lotito.

Yesterday, Marco Materazzi's brother told media that Milinkovic-Saves already has been sold to Man Utd, although this is yet to be confirmed.

With that said, it seems that the midfielder won't stay at Lazio next season.

"Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, in my opinion, has already been sold for big money to a team, Manchester United. They are also waiting to sell Pogba, to make room to bring in the Serbian officially," Materazzi's brother told reporters.