Materazzi reveals Man Utd have already completed one signing
26 May at 16:15The brother and attorney of Marco Materazzi- Matteo, has revealed that Premier League giants Manchester United have already completed one signing.
Jose Mourinho's men finished second in the Premier League this past season and finished as runner-ups in the FA Cup after having lost to Chelsea in the final of the competition last week.
And Matteo Materazzi has revealed the one signing that United have already completed. He said: "Sergey Milinkovic-Savic in my opinion has already been sold for big money to a team, Manchester United.
"They are also waiting to sell a big- Pogba, to make room to bring in the Serbian official."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments