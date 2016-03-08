Ferdinand reveals Sarri’s ‘huge gamble’ with Chelsea players - video
21 January at 16:10Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand commented Sarri’s reaction after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal.
The Blues’ manager sent a clear message to his players and decided to speak in Italian to make sure his words were understood by his lads (READ HERE).
"This is a huge, huge gamble from Sarri's point of view.
