Ferdinand reveals Sarri’s ‘huge gamble’ with Chelsea players - video

21 January at 16:10
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand commented Sarri’s reaction after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal.

The Blues’ manager sent a clear message to his players and decided to speak in Italian to make sure his words were understood by his lads (READ HERE).

​"This is a huge, huge gamble from Sarri's point of view.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.