Man Utd, Lindelöf: "We deserved more against Juventus"

"We played against a great team, and it was a tough match, though I think we could have deserved something more. We have done well in the second halves of the last games, and I don't know why, but we should play like this from the start," the Swede began.

Paolo Dybala scored match-winning goal after just 17th minutes, with the Bianconeri defending well throughout the game to keep the hosts from scoring. Lindelöf feels his side was on par with Juve in the second half.

"We know that Juventus is a great team, but we were also a great team when we played as we did in the second half. We could have beaten them if we had played like that from the start," Lindelöf concluded.