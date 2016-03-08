Man Utd make opening bid for AC Milan star defender
03 July at 09:25Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defence in the summer and according to Il Corriere dello Sport José Mourinho has placed a € 45 million bid to sign AC Milan star defender Alessio Romagnoli. The Italian centre-back has just signed a contract extension until 2022 but right now nobody is unsellable at the San Siro and the rossoneri need to listen to any offer coming from Italy or abroad.
According to the Italian paper Manchester United’s offer for Romagnoli includes bonuses for € 5 million but AC Milan believe the offer of the Premier League giants is still not high enough.
Romagnoli is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe and Manchester United are seriously interested in signing him.
AC Milan have reportedly rejected Manchester United’s € 50 million bid but should the Red Devils raise their offer, the Serie A giants would seriously consider the proposal.
Manchester United had also tried to sign Inter star Milan Skriniar but Inter are not going to sell the Slovakia International at any price.
