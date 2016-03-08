Man Utd: Pogba wants Juve return, defender seeks January exit
25 September at 09:50Manchester United star Paul Pogba wants to make his return to Juventus, Tuttosport reports.
The French midfielder has hit out at the Red Devils’ playing style without mentioning his manager José Mourinho but making it clear that the approach to games of the Red Devils should be more offensive. No doubt Pogba sees the manager as the main responsible for the team’s struggles.
According to Tuttosport Pogba’s desire to return to Juventus hides behind the Frenchman’s words against Man Utd playing style.
The Frenchman, however, is not the only Man United played looking for Serie A exit. Matteo Darmian, in fact, is also reported to be willing to make Serie A return.
The player is wanted by Inter and Juventus and has only played 90 minutes with Man U so far this season. His contract expires in 2019 and according to Tuttosport the former Torino defender could make Serie A return in the January transfer window.
